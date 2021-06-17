Newly renovated row home ready for new owner occupants or for new tenants. Centrally located within the heart of the city, directly across from the New York Ave. Primary School, and around the corner from the All Wars Veterans Building. Its also located about an equal proximity to all casinos, beach and boardwalk, outlet shopping, dining, nightlife, etc. Features laminate flooring all throughout the house, gas forced air heating, gas water heater, and gas cooking. Has washer and dryer hookups in the utility room, large dining area off the kitchen, lots of cabinet space, covered front porch, flower beds in the front of the house, and a fenced back yard. Would easily rent out for $1350 per month today which makes for about a 15% cap rate! An easy addition to any real estate portfolio, good for seasoned investors and beginners. An income and expense pro-forma is available upon request to investors. Those looking to own this house for themselves can buy it for much less then it would cost to rent! This house has very low taxes and no HOA fees! First time home buyers grant money is available to help cover your down payment and closing costs, and interest rates are still super low!!
3 Bedroom Home in Atlantic City - $79,500
