 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Atlantic City - $77,500

3 Bedroom Home in Atlantic City - $77,500

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Atlantic City - $77,500

This is a 2 Story Semi-Detached Row Home has 3 Bedrooms and 1 Full Bathroom. Living Room, Dining Room and Kitchen with a Utility Room. Tile Floors throughout Downstairs and Upstairs Bathroom has been remodeled recently. There is a Front Porch and small Yard in back. Close to transportation. Minutes to the Casinos, Boardwalk and Beach. Buyer is responsible for all Certifications and repairs. 24 hr notice

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News