3 Bedroom Home in Atlantic City - $77,500

This is a 2 Story Semi-Detached Row Home has 3 Bedrooms and 1 Full Bathroom. Living Room, Dining Room and Kitchen with a Utility Room. Tile Floors throughout Downstairs and Upstairs Bathroom has been remodeled recently. There is a Front Porch and small Yard in back. Close to transportation. Minutes to the Casinos, Boardwalk and Beach. Buyer is responsible for all Certifications and repairs. 24 hr notice