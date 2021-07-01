Newly renovated row home ready for new owner occupants or for new tenants. Centrally located within the heart of the city, directly across from the New York Ave. Primary School, and around the corner from the All Wars Veterans Building. Its also located about an equal proximity to all casinos, beach and boardwalk, outlet shopping, dining, nightlife, etc. Features laminate flooring all throughout the house, gas forced air heating, gas water heater, and gas cooking. Has washer and dryer hookups in the utility room, large dining area off the kitchen, lots of cabinet space, covered front porch, flower beds in the front of the house, and a fenced back yard. Would easily rent out for $1350 per month today which makes for about a 15% cap rate! An easy addition to any real estate portfolio, good for seasoned investors and beginners. An income and expense pro-forma is available upon request to investors. Those looking to own this house for themselves can buy it for much less then it would cost to rent! This house has very low taxes and no HOA fees! First time home buyers grant money is available to help cover your down payment and closing costs, and interest rates are still super low!!
3 Bedroom Home in Atlantic City - $74,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Philadelphia 76ers star center Joel Embiid was seen walking around Margate on Friday afternoon.
ATLANTIC CITY — Although the future of Bader Field has been discussed for years, little is known about the city’s most recent plans for its re…
BRIGANTINE — The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office’s crash investigations unit is investigating a Brigantine Boulevard accident Saturday aft…
NEWARK — Federal agents Monday arrested two high-ranking members of the Pagans Motorcycle Club from New Jersey for assault in aid of racketeer…
A 16-year-old Telford, Pennsylvania, girl is believed to be missing in Ocean City or another New Jersey shore town, Telford police said Wednesday.
ATLANTIC CITY — Police arrested two fugitives from Delaware at a home on Georgia Avenue on Wednesday, including a man who remained barricaded …
We can all experience memory lapses from time to time, which can be aggravating and, at times, worrisome.
A Dennis Township preschool teacher is charged with simple assault after her colleagues reported she hit a 4-year-old student in the head in March.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — A 23-year-old man died Sunday after going under the water for more than a hour in the Great Egg Harbor River near the area…
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A Camden County man received minor injuries and drunken driving charges after crashing his car into a utility pole Sunday …
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE