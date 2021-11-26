 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Atlantic City - $700,000

Gorgeous Bay Front Townhome in wonderful Snug Harbor.. of Atlantic City, Featuring 3 Bedrooms 3.5 baths on three levels over looking magnificent bay views and Casinos and Marina. Home has 40 feet floating dock with deeded water, access to bays and no bridge. All bedrooms and balconies have water views. Call today to preview this magnificent home.

