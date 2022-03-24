3 Bedroom Home in Atlantic City - $69,900

Great opportunity for this spacious Two Story Brick home located in Atlantic City section of New Jersey. Property features enclosed front porch, spacious living room, eat in kitchen. 3 good sizable bedrooms with ample closet space and 2 full baths. Plenty of on street parking with parking also in the rear yard via gate access. Conveniently close to local outlet shopping, casinos, public transportation and mins. away from major roadways. Don't miss out make your appointment today.