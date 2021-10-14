 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Atlantic City - $65,000

This property is a handy mans special. Its being sold as is. It can be turned into a wonderful income property or a first home. located is a quite area of Monroe park near transportation and an elementary school. This "as is" property is just waiting for some TLC. its a must see. Buyer will be responsible for all inspections and certs.

