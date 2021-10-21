 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Atlantic City - $65,000

3 Bedroom Home in Atlantic City - $65,000

3 Bedroom Home in Atlantic City - $65,000

Shell ready to build. All framing done, subfloor done, most of the electric and plumbing is done. Windows replaced. House has been raised. Upcoming area close to proposed water park, AC casinos and Brigantine casinos. Bring flashlight and be aware of open spaces, building materials etc. Enter with caution and at your own risk. Listing agent related to seller.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News