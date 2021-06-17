INVESTOR ALERT - Buy now for about 1.5 BITCOINS! - TAXES Greatly reduced by the city! Please note that these pictures were taken just prior to the renovation work having been completed and the tenant moving in this past year. This single family 3 bdrm row home sits in a Prime location in AC easily accessible from Route 30, the White Horse Pike. It all ready has Low Taxes, & is currently rented for $15,600 annually! You can see the Ocean Resort Casino, The New Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, & the Showboat all from the homes front door step!! This property can be bought together with 715 and 719 Harris place as well for 69k a piece, each currently rented for $1300 p/m, they would all make a great addition to any real estate investors portfolio individually or as a package deal. The Ocean Resort, Hard Rock, and Show Boat are only 4 blocks away along with the Beach and Boardwalk. The Golden Nugget, Harrahs, and Borgata are about 7 or 8 blocks away! Good central location in an up and coming part of town at the entrance to the Bungalow Park Neighborhood.
3 Bedroom Home in Atlantic City - $63,900
