3 Bedroom Home in Atlantic City - $63,900

INVESTOR ALERT - Purchase for about 1.5 BITCOINS! TAXES greatly reduced by the city!! Prime location, 3bdrm row home. You can see the Ocean Resort Casino, Hard Rock, and the showboat from your front door step!! Fixed up and currently leased for $15,600 annually. Can be purchased together with 711 & 719 Harris Pl, each unit is rented for $1300 p/m for a combined total of nearly $47,000 gross rents!! Ocean Casino, Hard Rock, and Show Boat are only 4 blocks away along with the Beach and Boardwalk, and Golden Nugget, Harrahs, and Borgata are about 7 or 8 blocks away! Good central location in a happening part of town.

