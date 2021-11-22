3 Bedroom Home in Atlantic City - $429,900

If you enjoy boating, jet skis, canoeing, paddle boarding or just being on the water I listed the home for you! The present dock can accommodate a mid-sized boat, jet skis, other water toys, and is equipped with a boat power station. With 100' of bay frontage you can expand the dock to meet your needs. Have a great time in the back bays or a 10-minute ride to open water! This 3 bedroom, 2 full tiled bath, eat-in kitchen w/breakfast bar, LR, and spacious family room residence will have you feeling comfortable and relaxed. The front and rear composite decks are a great place to take in the spring, summer and fall breezes. There is storage galore in your attached two story high one car garage which opens to a full basement. Over the past eight years the home has been completely upgraded, inside and out.