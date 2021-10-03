 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Atlantic City - $309,900

Amazing fully furnished corner townhouse offering 3 bedrooms & 1.5 baths! Large eat-in kitchen newly renovated with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and beautiful back splash! Upstairs bathroom recently remodeled with double vanity. The best part? THE VIEWS!!!!! Enjoy the casino skyline from the front porch or turn to watch the sunset over the ocean!! Walking distance to the boardwalk which has recently been extended to wrap around all of the basin. Freshly painted and immaculate, this Gardener's Basin gem is ready for you to turn key!!!!

