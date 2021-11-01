3 Bedroom Home in Atlantic City - $269,900

***Brand new to market*** Blocks from the beach, boardwalk and casino's. Close to Brigantine beach and Borgata. Located on a nice street. Large corner lot! 3 story split level with great layout! Comes with color that you own. Great saving on utilities! Finished lower level or in law quarters. 2nd floor offers a enclosed glass sunroom off 3rd bedroom. Original hardwood floors, Nice spacious eat in kitchen, formal dining room, large living room with hardwood flooring and huge bay window. Built in bar on lower level could make for a great in law or guest quarters. Lots of storage. #rd floor offers it's own private loft with large attic storage. Hurry this one will go fast! Being sold strictly as is condition. Buyer responsible for C/O including all certifications required by township. Easy to show! Showings available after Sunday.