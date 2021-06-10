 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Atlantic City - $260,000

Very well maintained and clean townhouse located conveniently beach block in quiet Historic neighborhood. Upon entering you will notice the spacious living space with vaulted ceilings and sunlight that leads into the dining area. The second floor includes eat in kitchen with plenty of counter space, powder room and ocean views. The third level includes three nice size bedrooms W/master bedroom ocean views private full bath and another full bath. Showings start June 15th 12pm please make your appointments now this property will not last!!! More inside pictures coming soon seller has to many boxes. View More

