3 Bedroom Home in Atlantic City - $239,000

***VENICE PARK NEW LISTING ALERT***3 BED***1 BATH***LIFTED RANCHER***VINYL SNAP AND GO FLOORING***OPEN CONCEPT LAYOUT***BEAUTIFUL VIEW OF ATLANTIC CITY SKYLINE FROM FRONT PORCH***HIGH TIDE WATER VIEWS***ANDERSON WINDOWS***DETACHED GARAGE***HOT TUB***1,044 SQFT***TAXES $2,876*** MARVELOUS ON MURRAY~Stunning Lifted Rancher in Venice Park. The property sit on a corner lot that provides a beautiful view of the Atlantic City skyline. Enjoy the beautifully lit up city and fireworks from your front porch! Enter the front door into an open concept and incredible floor plan recessed lighting throughout. Large kitchen, 40 inch cabinets, granite countertops and stunning backsplash. Kitchen features all GE Gunmetal appliances. Laundry area off of kitchen and side door entry. The living area allows beautiful natural light to enter from Anderson windows throughout the home. Three nice sized bedrooms and a full sizeable bathroom. All furnishings in the property are negotiable. If you are looking for an incredible home near Atlantic City, Stockton University this is it! Whether you are a first time home buyer or investor this home checks all of the boxes. Schedule a showing today! Property can generate $30-35,000 annual AirB&B.