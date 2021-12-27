3 Bedroom Home in Atlantic City - $230,000

Lots of pride in this beautifully rehabbed home. Home was raised and now have new decks in front and back; new bathrooms and kitchen; all new scratch free flooring installed throughout in addition to carpeting in bedrooms. Upgrades include tank-less, gas water heater; and central air in this total rehab...must see to believe! Nice income of $1,350 from existing tenants (lease expires end of September, 2022). Beautiful playground one block away and Texas Avenue school is only two blocks away for grades K-8. Why drive when you can walk to shopping just blocks away or to one of many restaurants Atlantic City has to offer. While lots to do within walking distance, home is located bay block so enjoy the peace and serenity or the beautiful Atlantic City skyline from your second floor deck; or relax with your favorite beverage and soak in either sunrise or sunset. Easy going neighbors make it an enjoyable neighborhood to live in.