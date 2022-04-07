 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Atlantic City - $23,000

3 Bedroom Home in Atlantic City - $23,000

Welcome to 40 Chelsea View, This townhouse has it all bay and pool views and a dock... There is a large 2 car garage, the main section of the home has a wide open layout with hardwood floors, oversized kitchen with large dining and sitting area. There is also pool views and a balcony. The main living area has 2 bedrooms and the upper master bedroom suite has a large bedroom and bay views from the impressive bath. Dock at additional charge....make 2022 the best summer ever

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News