3 Bedroom Home in Atlantic City - $23,000

Welcome to 40 Chelsea View, This townhouse has it all bay and pool views and a dock... There is a large 2 car garage, the main section of the home has a wide open layout with hardwood floors, oversized kitchen with large dining and sitting area. There is also pool views and a balcony. The main living area has 2 bedrooms and the upper master bedroom suite has a large bedroom and bay views from the impressive bath. Dock at additional charge....make 2022 the best summer ever