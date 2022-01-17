3 Bedroom Home in Atlantic City - $215,000

Move in Ready! Come take a relaxing tour through this charming turnkey 3 bedroom and 1.5 bath 2 story single family home for sale in Atlantic City. This beautiful house features a spacious open living room and dining area floor plan with excellent natural lighting and recess lights, ceiling fan, and a separate eat-in kitchen with granite counter-tops, tiled back-splash and stainless steel appliances. Recess lighting under the upper cabinets for a finishing touch! Kitchen also boasts ceramic tiled flooring, ceiling fan and recess lights. Powder room on the 1st floor. Journey upstairs to see all 3 bedrooms with recess lighting and ceiling fans. Full bathroom with Jacuzzi tub and stunning tiled design. Large offside laundry/utility room with closet and basin, which leads out the back door to a spacious backyard with a large matching insulated storage shed (with fluorescent lighting) and concrete patio area, perfect for entertaining guests. This lot is unique because it combined 2 lots into 1, providing a large fenced in backyard and more parking than any of the neighboring homes. This well maintained home has 3 off-street parking spaces. Also has a built-in security system with 4 exterior cameras for your convenience. This property is in great condition inside and out with lots of character. Conveniently located less than a mile away from the Convention Center and the AC Expressway. Property will be sold as-is and buyer to obtain all city permits after closing.