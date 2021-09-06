 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Atlantic City - $209,000

3 Bedroom Home in Atlantic City - $209,000

3 Bedroom Home in Atlantic City - $209,000

Calling all investors or first time home buyers. This home is a three bedroom one bath located on a double lot. The home boasts two driveways. It has new floors and new kitchen. new bathroom. Ideal for a family. Tenant is done lease at end of September. Tenant pays 1400 per month and is up to date on payments. Tenant can stay or leave. Great opportunity to own a property near Stockton campus and Atlantic City. Great investment. Need 24 hours for showing. Don't miss out on this great opportunity.

