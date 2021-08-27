Here's a great opportunity to add twenty units in 18 properties to your portfolio. Sold as one package including MLS 22126332, MLS 22126326, MLS 22126328, MLS 22126301, MLS 22126324, MLS 22126323, MLS 22126321, MLS 22126327, MLS 22126286, MLS 22126318, MLS 22126322, MLS 22126297, MLS 22126290, MLS 22126329, MLS 22126282, MLS 22126278, MLS 22126280, MLS 22126330. 15 of 18 properties are fully rented with the other 3 being renovated and in process of getting rented for a prospective income of $26,750 per month. As this is a considerable rental investment over multiple properties, we will not disturb the existing tenants until we have a contract in place subject to inspections in the due diligence period.
3 Bedroom Home in Atlantic City - $2,750,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
16-year-old Cape May lifeguard Norman Inferrera dies from injuries suffered in on-duty boating accident
CAPE MAY — The Cape May Beach Patrol and community are mourning the death of a 16-year-old first-year lifeguard.
MARGATE — A 67-year-old surfer was pulled unconscious from the water near the Margate Pier about 4 p.m. Friday, police said, and later died at…
MULLICA TOWNSHIP — A single-car crash in the early morning hours of Saturday claimed the life of a 19-year-old woman from Hammonton, police said.
Village Supermarket, Inc. has applied to the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority for preliminary and final site plan approvals to constr…
A small plane that was due to take part in an upcoming air show crashed shortly after takeoff Friday at an airport in eastern Pennsylvania, ki…
CAPE MAY — This historic beach resort does not look anything like a ghost town.
SOMERS POINT — Greate Bay Country Club is under new ownership, the club's spokesperson said Tuesday.
CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — A Middle Township police sergeant has been charged with two counts of witness tampering.
ATLANTIC CITY — Eight of Atlantic City’s nine casinos were profitable in the second quarter of this year as business improved and gamblers wer…
The Atlantic Shore 13-year-old baseball team ended the summer on top.
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE