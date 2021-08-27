 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Atlantic City - $2,750,000

Here's a great opportunity to add twenty units in 18 properties to your portfolio. Sold as one package including MLS 22126332, MLS 22126326, MLS 22126328, MLS 22126301, MLS 22126324, MLS 22126323, MLS 22126321, MLS 22126327, MLS 22126286, MLS 22126318, MLS 22126322, MLS 22126297, MLS 22126290, MLS 22126329, MLS 22126282, MLS 22126278, MLS 22126280, MLS 22126330. 15 of 18 properties are fully rented with the other 3 being renovated and in process of getting rented for a prospective income of $26,750 per month. As this is a considerable rental investment over multiple properties, we will not disturb the existing tenants until we have a contract in place subject to inspections in the due diligence period.

