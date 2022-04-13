 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Atlantic City - $199,000

This Beautiful one story single family detached home, full of potential for AIRB&B, first time home or add to your real estate portfolio. Well maintained, Instant Money Maker for any real estate investment portfolio! Fenced in yard, concrete parking pad and additional street parking along Indiana Ave. Tenant Occupied. Would make a great first home and you can own it for less then you could rent it or it would make a great investment property, positive monthly cash flow. House is in mint condition so there are plenty of good financing options available today with historic low interest rates as well as up to 10k in grant money for first time home buyers still available from three programs, the city, county & the state that will cover all your down payment and closing costs!

