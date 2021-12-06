 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Atlantic City - $178,900

Desirable Venice Park Neighborhood of Atlantic City ! Lovely Corner Cape Cod Style Home with 3 Bedrooms and 1 Full Bath on First Floor with room for expansion on second floor ! Updated roof, windows, Electric service panel box, Gas Hot Water Heat and Gas Water Heater, A Lovingly maintained Home with hardwood floors spacious eat in kitchen bright sunny clean inside and out ! Make this Home Yours !

