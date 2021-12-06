Desirable Venice Park Neighborhood of Atlantic City ! Lovely Corner Cape Cod Style Home with 3 Bedrooms and 1 Full Bath on First Floor with room for expansion on second floor ! Updated roof, windows, Electric service panel box, Gas Hot Water Heat and Gas Water Heater, A Lovingly maintained Home with hardwood floors spacious eat in kitchen bright sunny clean inside and out ! Make this Home Yours !
3 Bedroom Home in Atlantic City - $178,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — A 69-year-old man was found dead Thursday after being trapped underneath a car, Detective Michael Tantum said.
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP — The bodies of Gary and Lorraine Parker, a township couple who had been missing since last week, were found Tuesday afterno…
ATLANTIC CITY — For decades, the resort’s casinos have identified as being part of either the Boardwalk or the newer, hipper Marina District.
ATLANTIC CITY — Country singers Luke Bryan and Morgan Wallen will headline next summer’s TidalWave Music Festival on the beach.
Now, a member of the Board of Education is leveling the accusations against other elected board members.
An Egg Harbor City man has been indicted on two decades-old sexual assault charges involving young girls from Atlantic County, the Atlantic Co…
PLEASANTVILLE — A child was assaulted on her way to school Thursday, and police are looking for a suspect.
A Galloway Township woman was indicted on animal cruelty charges after she abandoned five dogs in a wooded area near North Pitney Road, acting…
BRIDGETON — A city man was sentenced to 45 years in prison for killing a Vineland man in 2017, the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office said …
State officials on Friday said they have identified the first case of the omicron variant of COVID-19 in New Jersey in a traveler to the state.
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE