3 Bedroom Home in Atlantic City - $170,000

Renovated 3 bedroom, one and a half bathroom in lower Chelsea in Atlantic City steps form the Stockton University and the beach! This home has new plumbing and electric, open lay out Living room, dinning room and kitchen with extra cabinte space. There is additional Storage room for all beach chairs, unbrellas, bikes and more. The House has 3 bedrooms on second floor with hardwood floors and renovated bathroom. This is one of the few houses with a drive way for 2 cars. Currenty there is a tenant. You must see!