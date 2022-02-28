 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Atlantic City - $170,000

HARBOUR POINT!! 2 story townhome features 3 bedrooms, 2 and a half baths, and hardwood floors! First floor with large living room, dining room, kitchen and powder room. Upstairs you will find the spacious master with walk-in closet, private deck, and private master bath. Two more nicely sized bedrooms and additional full bath complete the second floor. Washer and dryer, storage attic, and great backyard with deck. One car garage and driveway for off-street parking! GREAT LOCATION IN HISTORIC GARDENER'S BASIN!! Just one block to beach and walking distance to restaurants! Also a fabulous investment property with a strong rental income! Don't miss this one...CALL TODAY! Current tenant until April 1st!

