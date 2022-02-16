3 Bedroom Home in Atlantic City - $169,000

Located in the Chelsea area one block from bay close to the New Stockton University (Which is building phase 2 and planning for phase 3) and new car wash, 2 Story townhouse with 3 bedrooms upstairs and full basement below, house has new Laminated flooring through out the entire home. New windows, living room, dining room, kitchen with gas cooking stove. full unfinished basement, new hot water & new heater. Future growth of this area makes for an excellent investment!