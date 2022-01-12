Newly renovated 3 bedrooms 1 bath ranger, ready for new owner occupants or for new tenants. Features laminate flooring all throughout the house, gas forced air heating, gas water heater, and gas cooking. Has washer and dryer hookups in the utility room, large fenced in back yard. An easy addition to any real estate portfolio, good for investors and beginners. Those looking to own this house for themselves can buy it for much less then it would be cost to rent! First time home buyers grant money is available to help cover your down payment and closing costs, and interest rates are still super low!!
3 Bedroom Home in Atlantic City - $165,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
MAYS LANDING — The Hamilton Mall unexpectedly closed Wednesday afternoon.
TRENTON — New Jersey will once again be under a public health emergency for the COVID-19 pandemic, at least for the near future.
New Jersey National Guard teams are being deployed to several long-term care facilities in South Jersey this week as part of COVID-19 operations.
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP — One person was sent to a trauma center following a fiery crash Saturday night in the Richland section of the township, …
CALLING INVESTORS! The best deal around! This property has already been stripped down to the bones, ready for rehab to hit the market for spri…
- 1:24
-
A 20-year-old Pleasantville man was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in prison for the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old fellow city resident in J…
MAYS LANDING — An Egg Harbor Township woman will spend over two decades in state prison for her involvement in a motor vehicle crash that kill…
The following events, meetings, school districts and more announced postponements, cancellations or closures for Friday, Jan. 7, 2022 due to t…
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — The first thing 7-year-old Laron Jones does when he shows up at No Limits Boxing Academy is ask gym owner Josh Mercado what …
With a keen eye for quality property, Rosemarie Fiscus paid close attention to the criterion Realtors tend to repeat in triplicate when pointi…
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE