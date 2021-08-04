 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Atlantic City - $165,500

Newly renovated 3 bedrooms 1 bath ranger, ready for new owner occupants or for new tenants. Features laminate flooring all throughout the house, gas forced air heating, gas water heater, and gas cooking. Has washer and dryer hookups in the utility room, large fenced in back yard. An easy addition to any real estate portfolio, good for investors and beginners. Those looking to own this house for themselves can buy it for much less then it would be cost to rent! First time home buyers grant money is available to help cover your down payment and closing costs, and interest rates are still super low!!

