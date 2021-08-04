Newly renovated 3 bedrooms 1 bath ranger, ready for new owner occupants or for new tenants. Features laminate flooring all throughout the house, gas forced air heating, gas water heater, and gas cooking. Has washer and dryer hookups in the utility room, large fenced in back yard. An easy addition to any real estate portfolio, good for investors and beginners. Those looking to own this house for themselves can buy it for much less then it would be cost to rent! First time home buyers grant money is available to help cover your down payment and closing costs, and interest rates are still super low!!
3 Bedroom Home in Atlantic City - $165,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Numerous inbound and outbound Spirit Airlines flights were canceled at Atlantic City International Airport on Sunday and…
Young people — visitors and residents alike — long have gravitated into large groups on Jersey Shore boardwalks and promenades. It seems to be…
ATLANTIC CITY — An early morning shooting left a 42-year-old man dead Sunday.
Several area fire departments battled a fire at Groff’s Recycling Center in Galloway Township on Sunday afternoon.
The National Weather Service on Friday confirmed at least five tornadoes touched down in New Jersey.
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A funeral for a State Police lieutenant who died last week will be held Tuesday.
Over the past few days, Carol Hoffmann’s grief and shock have gradually morphed into anger.
One of the beauties of the Jersey Shore for anyone looking to purchase a vacation home (or a year-round resort residence) is its diversity — t…
OCEAN CITY — Mayor Jay Gillian acknowledges $42 million is a big number.
PLEASANTVILLE — A Somers Point woman was found dead after a single-car accident Tuesday morning, Lt. Stacey Schlachter said Thursday.
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE