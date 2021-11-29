 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Atlantic City - $163,500

Motivated seller!! Bring all fair offers!! Make your appointment today this property will not last!! Newley renovated located in quiet friendly neighborhood close to public transportation, schools, casinos, shopping and much more...Buyer responsible C/O, fire cert, land use and bed bug.

