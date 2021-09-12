3 Bedroom Home in Atlantic City - $159,900

GREAT VACATION HOME OR RENTAL WITH POSITIVE CASH FLOW!!!!!!!! This semi-attached townhouse is within walking distance of Martin Luther King School Complex. The long term tenant is on month to month term for $1400+ utilities per month and will leave as soon as the property goes under contract. The owner just refreshed the front deck and backyard stairs. There is an extra room on main level that can be used as the forth bedroom or an office. This property has no HOA fees and because of the low taxes the monthly expenses are low for the new owner. Make an appointment to see it. This will not last long.