Welcome to 1412 N. Madison Avenue! This charming renovated rancher is just what you have been looking for! Just a short drive from the beach, this home offers 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. Fully fenced in, you will have all of the privacy you want and need. When you enter the home, you'll notice a wall of windows that allows for natural light to fill the space. You walk into a flex space that can be used as a home office or additional living space with a powder room close by. The open floor plan is perfect for entertaining! The living room also features plenty of windows, gorgeous flooring, and soaring ceilings with exposed beams. You can cozy up to the fireplace on a cool summer night. All there is left to do is move in! The kitchen features newer appliances and upgraded cabinetry. The full bathroom has also been upgraded and features a gorgeous tile and vanity. All situated on a spacious lot, the entertaining can continue on the front deck or brick patio pavers in the yard. Come see this adorable home that features many upgrades and has been well-maintained. This one won't last long, come and see it before it is too late. View More
3 Bedroom Home in Atlantic City - $155,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dear Savvy Senior: What tips can you offer for downsizing? My husband and I would like to relocate from our house into a retirement community …
An 11-year-old girl was pulled from the bottom of a pool at Legacy Resorts in Brigantine on Saturday afternoon and hospitalized, police said.
First Black motorcycle club on East Coast celebrates 75 years by finding founder's grave in Pleasantville
PLEASANTVILLE — Mary Parker had a hard time believing the amount of love and appreciation her late father received Saturday.
State Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man who they believe stole hundreds of dollars worth of steak and shrimp from a Sh…
Lou Altobelli is known for doing things the right way or not at all. Whether as the former owner of four lucrative auto body shops in three co…
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Just behind the performing arts center at Middle Township High School, a circle filled with rocks and lined with the artwork…
ATLANTIC CITY — After smoking in the resort’s casinos was temporarily prohibited last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the future of smoking…
This 15-room Linwood residence is not so much a house as a resort compound — a chateau complete with a chalet
One of the beauties of the Jersey Shore for anyone looking to purchase a vacation home (or a year-round resort residence) is its diversity — t…
SOMERS POINT — Residents of Greate Bay Villas have been urged to attend a City Council meeting Thursday to express concern over a proposed hou…
- Updated
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) — A small private plane that crashed in South Carolina last month, killing the pilot, had a key part installed upside down and backward after maintenance, according to a federal report.
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE