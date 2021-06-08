3 Bedroom Home in Atlantic City - $155,000

Welcome to 1412 N. Madison Avenue! This charming renovated rancher is just what you have been looking for! Just a short drive from the beach, this home offers 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. Fully fenced in, you will have all of the privacy you want and need. When you enter the home, you'll notice a wall of windows that allows for natural light to fill the space. You walk into a flex space that can be used as a home office or additional living space with a powder room close by. The open floor plan is perfect for entertaining! The living room also features plenty of windows, gorgeous flooring, and soaring ceilings with exposed beams. You can cozy up to the fireplace on a cool summer night. All there is left to do is move in! The kitchen features newer appliances and upgraded cabinetry. The full bathroom has also been upgraded and features a gorgeous tile and vanity. All situated on a spacious lot, the entertaining can continue on the front deck or brick patio pavers in the yard. Come see this adorable home that features many upgrades and has been well-maintained. This one won't last long, come and see it before it is too late. View More