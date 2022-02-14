3 Bedroom Home in Atlantic City - $154,900

NO SHOWING TILL 02/14/2022.....HERE'S YOUR CHANCE TO OWN A BEACH AREA PROPERTY. Perfect starter home or if you're looking to downsize. Cozy updated 2 story 3 bedrooms, 1 bath located in the heart of Atlantic City. This property offers over 1250 sq ft of living space, open floor plan with hard wood floor. Kitchen has been beautifully updated with an island and a fairly new refrigerator. Enjoy a cup of morning coffee on your front porch or host a BBQ party in the privacy of your own backyard. This property is conveniently located within steps to the famous Atlantic City boardwalk, beaches, restaurants, bars, casinos, school, and public transportation. Most furnitures are included except security camera. Plenty of on street parking. PLEASE BE RESPECTFUL DURING YOUR TOUR AS CAMERA WILL BE ON AT ALL TIME. PS...Microwave does not function. LBP in Docs. AS IS with buyer responsible for all cert and CO.