3 Bedroom Home in Atlantic City - $150,000

Adorable clean home built with LOVE, well maintained with many improvements. New Kitchen, new bath, new windows, refinsihed beautiful hardwood floors, house has always had gas heat. Nice fenced back yard with brick BBQ pit, plenty of off street parking. Ceiling fans. All the work has been done move in ready.

