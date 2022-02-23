 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Atlantic City - $142,000

Great Starter Home! This 2bd/1ba has original hardwood floors, Fully Renovated unique large fenced in yard on a large lot 50x100. Enjoy this quiet street close to the Atlantic City Convention Center and The Walk. Stand up -floored attic provides lots of storage. Beautiful front yard, walkway, street parking and private parking in the back if desired.

