Great Starter Home! This 2bd/1ba has original hardwood floors, Fully Renovated unique large fenced in yard on a large lot 50x100. Enjoy this quiet street close to the Atlantic City Convention Center and The Walk. Stand up -floored attic provides lots of storage. Beautiful front yard, walkway, street parking and private parking in the back if desired.
3 Bedroom Home in Atlantic City - $142,000
