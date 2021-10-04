 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Atlantic City - $125,000

atta investors nice value large home on quiet street lots of sq ft for the money 1620 sq ft can be bought as a package with 718 hobart and 1804 mckinley and 1713 lincoln for a discount on pricing . make offer great location property rented for 1150 a month

