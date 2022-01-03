 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Atlantic City - $109,900

Investor ALERT - Buy now for about 2 BITCOINS! Double Digit Cap Rate!! Looking for cash deal quick close, makes great investment property, good rents, and low expenses. Super LOW Taxes just reduced under 2K! Tenants pay gas and electric. Income and Expenses available upon request to qualified buyers only. Rented for $16,800 annually!! Just renovated and Brand NEW roof installed in April 2021! Pictures were taken over the summer before the new tenant moved in. Income and Expenses available upon request.

