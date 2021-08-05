 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Absecon - $399,900
New Construction coming soon by one of the areas finest custom home builders. 3 BR/ 2.5 BA, 2 car garage, open concept floor plan w/ 9' ceilings on 1st floor, granite countertops, kitchen Island, engineered hardwood flooring, covered front porch, laundry is on 2nd Floor, concrete driveway and walkway, and much more. Twenty minutes to Atlantic City/ Brigantine. There are tennis courts, ball fields, playgrounds within distance. Hurry to choose your finishes.

