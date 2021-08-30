***ABSECON NEW LISTING ALERT***3 BED 2.5 BATH***2 CAR DETACHED GARAGE WITH OFFICE ABOVE***OVERSIZE LOT @ 0.45 ACRE***BASEMENT***WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE***PRIVATE ENCLOSED PORCH***FENCED REAR YARD***OOZING WITH CURB APPEAL*** OUTSTANDING @ FAUNCE LANDING~Uniquely charming home nestled in one most perfect lots in Absecon! This immaculately maintained home sitting on top of hill with CURB APPEAL FOR DAYS just adds to the welcoming nature that this home exudes. This classic 3 bed 2.5 bath has all the beauty and character you would expect from an older home. Classic foyer entry invites you right in. Original wood floors offer beauty and class. Formal dining room is large with lots of natural light. Family room offers great wood-burning fireplace and custom accents. Adjacent you have a bonus room that could be a den, office, sunroom and so much more! You will also find an adorable porch facing both the front and side of the home enclosed with lattice offering privacy while enjoying the outdoors & fresh bay breeze! Eat in kitchen has nook perfect for table and has attached mudroom/sun room being used as a laundry room. All 3 bedrooms on 2nd floor are comfortably sized. Owners suite features stunning private bath and several closets. Basement is unfinished, offers plenty of space and is a stunning example of how well built this home is as you can see the study construction. Rear fenced yard features a 2 car detached garage with bonus office above! Carport is also attached to garage
3 Bedroom Home in Absecon - $399,750
