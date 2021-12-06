 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Absecon - $395,000

Delightful corner property, beautiful kitchen, granite countertop, center island, in ground pool and patio to enjoyed your summer. Or drive to beach close by. 3 bedrooms, spacious family room with fireplace. hardwood floors, eat in kitchen, dining area, lovely living room, Florida room, and large extra storage room in back of garage Gas heat central air. Short drive to all local beaches, Solar panels approximately 3 year old roof, heating and air conditioning replaced

