3 Bedroom Home in Absecon - $325,000

It's time to unwind on Pine. Nestled on a quiet tree lined street in Absecon Estates this 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch style home has been recently renovated. A generous lot size and stunning finishes including a complete stainless steel appliance package, granite counter tops, and engineered flooring. There is a full basement and a huge wrap around deck that leads to a yard. The cement driveway can easily accommodate 2 or more cars and there is plenty of off street parking too!