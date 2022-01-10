3 Bedroom Home in Absecon - $310,000

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Move right in to this awesome 2 story, picture perfect home, located in one of Absecon's nicest family neighborhoods. walk to the park, bike path and ballfields. Features entrance foyer with Hardwood floors, Living room, dining room, eat-in kitchen that overlooks the family rm with sliders to a 12x20 back deck and fenced in yard. Large master suite offers his and her closets. Utility room on first floor, attached 2- car garage.

