3 Bedroom Home in Absecon - $310,000

Move right in to this awesome 2 story, picture perfect home, located in one of Absecon's nicest family neighborhoods. walk to the park, bike path and ballfields. Features entrance foyer with Hardwood floors, Living room, dining room, eat-in kitchen that overlooks the family rm with sliders to a 12x20 back deck and fenced in yard. Large master suite offers his and her closets. Utility room on first floor, attached 2- car garage.