3 Bedroom Home in Absecon - $309,750

***ABSECON NEW LISTING ALERT***3 BED 1 FULL BATH **MULTI LEVEL HOME***REMODELED KITCHEN ***COVERED BACK PORCH***LARGE DRIVEWAY***2,000 SQ FT***0.91 ACRE*** This house has old world charm, nestled on a quite street with an open floor concept. large covered back porch overlooking the serene yard. Upon entrance into the house you have a enclosed porch which leads you into the spacious family room with wood stove that is open to the dinning room. Open from the family room is the formal dining room with new chandelier and hardwood flooring. Kitchen features grey shaker cabinets with granite counters along with stainless appliances that accent this wonderfully huge kitchen. Located off the kitchen is a beautify updated powder room. Walk out the back door and you can sit under the cover porch and enjoy the enormous backyard. There is an unfinished recreation room that is located near the front door which leads to the one and half car garage and basement. You can finish this space to add more square footage or just use it for storage You don't want to miss this one. Highest and best due by 11/28 @ 5:00