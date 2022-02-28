3 Bedroom Home in Absecon - $299,000

Hurry over to this gem in the heart of Absecon. This 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home sits on an oversized lot conveniently located on the short one way stretch of Alameda ave. With its unique design and Terracotta roof this home stands out in the best way. The first floor features large windows along the front of the home allowing natural light to pour in over the large living area with sprawling hardwood floors. Overlooking the living room is an elevated dining area, allowing a beautiful open concept perfect for entertaining. Upstairs there are 3 bedrooms as well as a full bath. In the largest bedroom you will find an enclosed 2nd floor patio area, the perfect area to start or finish the day. This is one you will want to see, make your appointment today. Property is being sold in strictly AS IS condition. All certs and inspections are the responsibility of the buyer. Covid hold harmless must be signed before showing the home, no exceptions. Garage door is in poor shape and is not to be opened. Open House Sunday February 27 12-3pm