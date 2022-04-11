3 Bedroom Home in Absecon - $275,000

Unique and charming storybook home in the heart of Absecon. Immaculately maintained, this home sits up on a hill on a meticulously maintained property. The covered front porch takes you to the cozy living room. The country kitchen features vaulted wood ceilings and wood beams and an open stairwell taking you to the interior loft area. Thru the kitchen is the dining room which is open to a family room with beautiful brick fireplace with gas logs. Most of the home offers real wood planks and paneling. There's 2 bedrooms and a bath on the first floor and On the second floor besides the loft area is another bedroom. The covered garage area (more than a carport but not quite an enclosed garage) has stairs leading to another loft attic for tons of storage. Most of the house has gas hot water heat but the family room (Which was an addition years ago) is heated by electric baseboard heat. The house has multiple Mitshubishi splits for cooling the home and back up heat. The house also boast a Generac whole house generator so you will never be without power!! The back yard is not huge but there a very spacious side yard. There's a partial basement which is accessed by the bilco doors and has a workbench area. This is not your average cookie cutter home! OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY 10 TO NOON!