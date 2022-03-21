3 Bedroom Home in Absecon - $255,000

WELCOME HOME to this PRISTINE 3brm RANCHER that comes with a HUGE 24' X 30' DETACHED GARAGE! Has 100 amp electrical service, perfect for the car enthusiast, someone looking for loads of storage or maybe even a workshop. Have an RV, no problem! There's plenty of room to park and the Garage also offers 50 amp camper service! You'll love to cook in the beautifully renovated Kitchen. It offers a stainless steel appliance package, quartz countertops, and cabinetry with soft close doors and drawers, Utility Room off of Kitchen w/full size washer & dryer, plenty of shelving and wall cabinet for extra storage or pantry space, nice size bedrooms with built-in closet organizers and Pergo laminate flooring. Just in the past 2yrs. owners have installed new Andersen windows throughout, new heating & central Air, new gutters and outside trim wrapped in aluminum, gorgeous wood-like tile flooring and new trim throughout house. Composite front porch w/new railings & spacious wood deck with new railings off of Kitchen. Warmer weather's coming, time to enjoy outdoor dining and relaxing. Enjoy gardening? There a nice size backyard with Shed that has plenty of room for all your garden tools! There is nothing to do but move into this charming 3 bedroom home...It could be YOURS! Call today for your private tour. Click Link for virtual tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=7RmWdRZHt2i