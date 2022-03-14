 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Absecon - $249,900

This adorable cape cod home, located in a great area of Absecon is ready for its next owner. Nice open first floor living with welcoming front porch, office, two bedrooms, and full bath. The upstairs has been used as a master suite, bedroom with walk-in closet, office and play area, multiple bedrooms, etc. the possibilities are endless. Basement could be finished for additional living space. Nice long driveway, very large yard with garage. This property is being sold strictly as-is. Please call for more information, its a great house, lets talk potential!

