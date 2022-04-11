 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Absecon - $249,900

3 bedrooms 2 1/2 bathrooms with a finished basement that has a rough in for another bathroom!!!! Hurry this won't last long. This home has what a growing family needs, it's close to transportation & good schools, hardwood floors, fenced yard, nice size kitchen ,office or library on the main, floor big bedrooms and it's in a cul-de-sac so no cars or trucks speeding by so the kids can play safely in front of the house.

