3 Bedroom Home in Absecon - $229,900

CASH buyers only.This townhouse style home features an open concept with living, dining, and kitchen area. First floor bedroom or study. Also, a first floor full bath. Three bedrooms on the second level along with the utility room. Primary bedroom features a spacious full bath and walk in closet. Attached garage included. Property is being sold 'as is".

