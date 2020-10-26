3 Atlantic County Head Start program locations reopen after cleaning, sanitizing amid COVID-19

Three Atlantic County Head Start program locations have recently reopened after closing to clean and sanitize due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Gateway Community Action Partnership’s centers that reopened this week include: Gateway Head Start Early Head Start Center, or GHSEEC, in Atlantic City, Linwood Head Start and Spruce Avenue/Egg Harbor, according to a news release from Michael Cudemo, vice president of the organization.

Centers in Atlantic City and Egg Harbor are open for in-person early childhood education and related family services, Cudemo said. The Linwood Center is providing services virtually as building renovations continue, which are not related to the pandemic.

The organization worked with the Atlantic County Health Department to perform all cleaning and sanitizing while the centers were closed, according to the release.. Virtual and other support services to families continued while the centers were closed.

Center staff was tested and cleared medically for a safe return to work, Cudemo said.

The organization’s president and CEO Albert B. Kelly said officials will review, and revise, as necessary, its already rigorous health and safety procedures, to ensure the continued health and safety of staff, children and parents.

For additional information, call 856-453-0803.

