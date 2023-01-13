3) Alberta clipper

As the name implies, these storms hail from Alberta, Canada. They form on the lee, or eastern side of the Rocky Mountains.

They're fast moving, cold, fairly weak low-pressure systems. They travel from Alberta to New Jersey in two or three days.

If New Jersey is near or north of the low-pressure center, a few hours of light (less than a half-inch per hour) to moderate (a half-inch to an inch per hour) snow is likely with gusty winds.

If the Garden State is south of the low, it'll usually rain. Behind it typically comes a cold shot of air and gusty winds.

Alberta clippers happen numerous times a winter in New Jersey.