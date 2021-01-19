3,761 new COVID-19 cases, 54 deaths for New Jersey

Gov. Phil Murphy on Tuesday reported 3,761 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 572,306.

During the state COVID-19 briefing, Murphy also reported 54 confirmed deaths to bring the confirmed total to 18,421 with 2,091 probable deaths.

Additionally, the governor extended the public health emergency in the state for another 30 days.

So far, Atlantic County has reported 17,407 cases with 410 deaths and 7,207 cleared from isolation. Cape May County has reported 5,333 cases with 152 deaths and 4,582 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 9,654 cases with 256 deaths.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

