3:24 p.m.: Atlantic City advises people to stay off roads
The City of Atlantic City advised people to stay off the roads even though roads are clear.

In a Facebook post on the City of Atlantic City's Facebook page, the city said public workers are still removing snow and starting to transition to their salting operation. Vehicles on the road make it harder for truck operators to do their job.

"If you don't have to be on the roads, please stay home," said the Facebook post.

Also, high winds have caused snow drifts to form, some of them being several feet deep, according to the city.

